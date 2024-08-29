Star Wars Outlaws The Mechanic and how to find the Atmospheric Accelerator

As you advance through Star Wars Outlaws, you'll get an opportunity to upgrade Kay's speeder in various ways. To unlock the Speed Boost, you'll need to meet with Selo aka 'The Mechanic' and complete her expert mission.

As the name suggests, it's a little tricky with a range of obstacles including a maze of damage-dealing fans. Yet, it's worth doing if you want to travel faster using the speeder thanks to the Atmospheric Accelerator.

Thankfully, we've put together a step-by-step guide on how to find the Atmospheric Accelerator in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to start The Mechanic mission in Star Wars Outlaws To start The Mechanic mission in Star Wars Outlaws, you need to speak with Danka's contact at the Daruda Diner in Jaunta's Hope. Either travel there on your speeder, or use the fast travel point if you've activated it. Head inside and speak to the bartender. They will suggest you go and speak to Selo Rovak aka The Mechanic. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft As the bartender hasn't seen Selo recently, they advise you to head to a windfishing settlement called Kadua to speak with her friends. The location will appear on your map.

Selo Rovak location in Star Wars Outlaws Kadua is located west of the Mirogana Valley. You will find two villagers there working and after they briefly speak to each other, you can talk to one of Selo's friends to ask where she can be found. He'll tell you to head to a cliff northeast of Jaunta's Hope. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft Arriving at the waypoint, you'll find Selo's shop where Selo will be sitting outside by the cliff edge. Interact with Selo to request the upgrade work on your speeder and she'll ask you to find a special part she needs for it - the Atmospheric Accelerator. She'll give you magnetic disruptors that will come in handy shortly.

Wind harvester location in Star Wars Outlaws The first part of The Mechanic mission is to locate the wind harvester. Fortunately, Selo has marked this on your map, just northwest of Jaunta's Hope. You can ride your speeder over to the mountainside. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft Selo will tell you to place the magnetic disruptors she gave you earlier onto the console on the platform to the left of the fan. This will stop the wind harvester from moving and allow you to enter. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft Ride your speeder down the tunnel. Your exit will be blocked, but you can turn right into another branch of the tunnel that will lead you to where you need to be. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft