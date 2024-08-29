Star Wars Outlaws The Mechanic and how to find the Atmospheric Accelerator
The lowdown on completing this tricky expert mission.
As you advance through Star Wars Outlaws, you'll get an opportunity to upgrade Kay's speeder in various ways. To unlock the Speed Boost, you'll need to meet with Selo aka 'The Mechanic' and complete her expert mission.
As the name suggests, it's a little tricky with a range of obstacles including a maze of damage-dealing fans. Yet, it's worth doing if you want to travel faster using the speeder thanks to the Atmospheric Accelerator.
Thankfully, we've put together a step-by-step guide on how to find the Atmospheric Accelerator in Star Wars Outlaws.
On this page:
How to start The Mechanic mission in Star Wars Outlaws
To start The Mechanic mission in Star Wars Outlaws, you need to speak with Danka's contact at the Daruda Diner in Jaunta's Hope. Either travel there on your speeder, or use the fast travel point if you've activated it. Head inside and speak to the bartender. They will suggest you go and speak to Selo Rovak aka The Mechanic.
As the bartender hasn't seen Selo recently, they advise you to head to a windfishing settlement called Kadua to speak with her friends. The location will appear on your map.
Selo Rovak location in Star Wars Outlaws
Kadua is located west of the Mirogana Valley. You will find two villagers there working and after they briefly speak to each other, you can talk to one of Selo's friends to ask where she can be found. He'll tell you to head to a cliff northeast of Jaunta's Hope.
Arriving at the waypoint, you'll find Selo's shop where Selo will be sitting outside by the cliff edge. Interact with Selo to request the upgrade work on your speeder and she'll ask you to find a special part she needs for it - the Atmospheric Accelerator. She'll give you magnetic disruptors that will come in handy shortly.
Wind harvester location in Star Wars Outlaws
The first part of The Mechanic mission is to locate the wind harvester. Fortunately, Selo has marked this on your map, just northwest of Jaunta's Hope. You can ride your speeder over to the mountainside.
Selo will tell you to place the magnetic disruptors she gave you earlier onto the console on the platform to the left of the fan. This will stop the wind harvester from moving and allow you to enter.
Ride your speeder down the tunnel. Your exit will be blocked, but you can turn right into another branch of the tunnel that will lead you to where you need to be.
How to find the Atmospheric Accelerator in Star Wars Outlaws
Now, for the tricky part. As you approach the entrance, head under the bridge in front of you, rather than over it. Otherwise, the fan on the bridge will inflict damage. Once under the bridge, you'll come across an energy barrier that you need to turn off.
Send Nix to turn off the energy barrier as he can use the vent system to the right of it. Once the barrier is turned off, head inside and enter the large vent system.
You'll then need to climb a ladder into a tunnel filled with fans. Make your way across the bridge to the first two large fans. Now, this is where you need to be patient. The fans will turn on and off, so you'll need to time your movement well. When the two fans turn off, move past them to avoid getting hurt.
Once you pass the fans, you'll drop down onto a platform where another fan will be turning consistently. To turn it off, shoot the node on the left-hand side. This will deactivate the fan allowing you to pass.
Next, you'll need to climb the grate system on the wall. Leap across each grate, when prompted, but stopping at the large fan and again, waiting for it to turn off. Once off, cross past it quickly.
You'll then come across a tunnel with a large hole in the top. Drop into the tunnel and navigate your way through the pipe until you reach a gap in the walls.
Squeeze through the gap to enter the larger tunnel area where you'll come across more fans.
Blocking your path are two large structures that move backwards and forwards out of the wall. When they're inside the wall, run past quickly.
Then, navigate the yellow grate structure to climb up the wall. Once you reach the top, you'll need to jump onto another fan and then climb up to one above it. Time it well or you'll get blown off the wall.
You'll then reach a tunnel with a container. Override the lock and grab the loot inside.
Right outside the tunnel, you'll need to shoot two shining nodes on either side of an active fan to stop it working.
Then you'll be able to use your grapple to swing past it and onto the next side.
You'll then be able to jump onto a yellow bar and once again, leap across a fan and head up onto the grate above it. Keep climbing with the bars and grates and drop down onto the platform.
There will be more of those structures that shoot out from the wall. Wait until they return to the wall to run past and continue climbing up the yellow grate. When prompted, leap upwards using the yellow bars and platform ledges.
Once at the top, you'll now need to use the structures that shoot out the wall to jump across. You'll need to time you jump when the two lower ones are out, but the two upper ones are in, as they'll shoot you off. As soon as you see an opportunity, jump quickly the whole way.
Use more yellow bars and navigate your way across the fans when they're turned off. At the end of these two fans, the bars will lead you upwards to another vent system.
Enter the vent system and at the end of the vent tunnel, climb up the ladder. This will lead to an office where you can do a little looting before extracting the Atmospheric Accelerator from the terminal, when prompted. Finally, you've got it.
To escape the wind harvester, exit the office to the door on the left of the terminal and use your grapple on the highlighted points to swing to the large fan on the opposite wall.
Once there, your Speeder will be waiting for you. Ride it through the deactivated fans and down a long tunnel to exit the wind harvester system.
Return to Selo's shop and show Selo the Atmospheric Accelerator. This will complete the mission and unlock the Speed Boost ability for you to use on your Speeder, allowing for short bursts of speed.
Congratulations on completing The Mechanic expert mission! If you need more help navigating the galaxy and upgrading your Speeder, check out our guide on how to get the Smoke Bomb Compressor and how to get more Reputation with the various Star Wars Outlaws factions to make getting around that little bit easier.