Should you tell Eleera about the Pyke traitor or save the information for Gorak in Star Wars Outlaws?

You need to pick between siding with Eleera or Gorak at the end of the 'Underworld' main quest in Star Wars Outlaws.

Although the narrative framing makes it seem like a big decision, the consequences are actually very minor when it comes to what it initially changes.

However, it does alter the beginning hours of the game slightly, so we've explained whether you should tell Eleera about the Pyke traitor or save the information for Gorak in Star Wars Outlaws below.

Should you tell Eleera about the Pyke traitor or save the information for Gorak?

The decision to tell Eleera about the Pyke traitor or save the information for Gorak in Star Wars Outlaws should be based on what Syndicate you initially want to gain Reputation with.

This means that if you want to boost your Reputation with Crimson Dawn into the 'Good' standing, then tell Eleera about the Pyke traitor. However, if you would like to boost your Reputation with the Pyke Syndicate into the 'Good' standing, then save the information for Gorak.

There are many other opportunities to raise (and lower) the Reputation of both of these Syndicates in the future, so don't worry, your decision doesn't really alter much.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

The most noticeable consequence is what Mirogana territory you're allowed to freely explore in the early hours of the game. So different Intel chains, side activities, and collectibles will be available depending on what faction you sided with. For example, we were able to play Sabaac in the Pyke area on to unlock a Treasure and win some more Shift Tokens early on because we were in 'Good' standing with the Pykes.

If you'd like to know more about how Reputation impacts Kay's adventures, check out our Syndicate Reputation explainer.

Good luck with the rest of your adventures in Star Wars Outlaws!