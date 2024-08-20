Knowing the Star Wars Outlaws system requirements is almost a must if you're planning to play it on PC. As you don't want to shell out for a game if your PC or laptop can't run it!

As with most PC releases, Star Wars Outlaws has minimum and recommended PC specs, which we've detailed below. So, even those who don't meet the recommended specs might still be able to play the game on PC.

We've also listed the high and ultra specs, for those who want to test their out their beefier machines.

On this page:

Minimum system requirements

Here's the minimum system requirements for Star Wars Outlaws:

Operating System - Windows 10 / 11 with DirectX 12.

- Windows 10 / 11 with DirectX 12. CPU - Intel Core i7-8700k, AMD Ryzen 5 3600.

- Intel Core i7-8700k, AMD Ryzen 5 3600. Graphics - Geforce®GTX 1660 · 6GB, AMD RX 5600 XT · 6GB, Intel ARC A750 · 8gb (rebar on).

- Geforce®GTX 1660 · 6GB, AMD RX 5600 XT · 6GB, Intel ARC A750 · 8gb (rebar on). RAM memory - 16 GB (dual-channel mode).

- 16 GB (dual-channel mode). Storage - 65 GB SSD.

- 65 GB SSD. Resolution - 1080p / 30 fps / Low preset with Upscaler set to Quality.

Recommended requirements

Here's the recommended system requirements for Star Wars Outlaws:

Operating System - Windows 10 / 11 with DirectX 12.

- Windows 10 / 11 with DirectX 12. CPU - Intel Core i5-10400, AMD Ryzen 5 5600X.

- Intel Core i5-10400, AMD Ryzen 5 5600X. Graphics - Geforce RTX 3060 TI 8GB, AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB.

- Geforce RTX 3060 TI 8GB, AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB. RAM Memory - 16 GB (dual-channel mode).

- 16 GB (dual-channel mode). Storage - 65 GB SSD.

- 65 GB SSD. Resolution - 1080p / 60 Fps / High preset with Upscaler set to Quality.

Image credit: Ubisoft

High system requirements

Here's the high system requirements for Star Wars Outlaws:

Operating System - Windows 10 / 11 with DirectX 12.

- Windows 10 / 11 with DirectX 12. CPU - Intel Core i5-11600K, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X.

- Intel Core i5-11600K, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X. Graphics - Geforce RTX 4070 12GB, AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB.

- Geforce RTX 4070 12GB, AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB. RAM Memory - 16 GB (dual-channel mode).

- 16 GB (dual-channel mode). Storage - 65 GB SSD.

- 65 GB SSD. Resolution - 1440p / 60 Fps / High preset with Upscaler set to Quality.

Ultra system requirements

Here's the ultra system requirements for Star Wars Outlaws:

Operating System - Windows 10 / 11 with DirectX 12.

- Windows 10 / 11 with DirectX 12. CPU - Intel Core i7-12700K, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

- Intel Core i7-12700K, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Graphics - Geforce RTX™ 4080 16GB, AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB.

- Geforce RTX™ 4080 16GB, AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB. RAM Memory - 16 GB (dual-channel mode).

- 16 GB (dual-channel mode). Storage - 65 GB SSD.

- 65 GB SSD. Resolution - 4k / 60 Fps / Ultra Preset with Upscaler set to Quality.

Hope you enjoy Star Wars Outlaws when it releases!