Syndicate Reputation in Star Wars Outlaws is a vital thing to master if you want to survive your time in the Outer Rim - especially when you come face to face with the dangerous criminal Syndicates that operate there.

From the Pykes to the Hutts, there are a few factions that you really need to watch out for. You even have to balance keeping them all on side at one point or another, especially if you want to stay alive in Star Wars Outlaws and that's where your Reputation comes in.

Without further ado, here's our explainer on Syndicate Reputation, how to check your Reputation and all of the Syndicates listed in Star Wars Outlaws.

Star Wars Outlaws Syndicate Reputation explained

Your Reputation with a Syndicate will determine different things throughout your time in Outlaws:

- Earning trust (Reputation) with a Syndicate will open more doors for you which can mean better deals and more fruitful jobs. Territory Access - This determines where you can do within a Syndicates' established territory. The higher your Reputation level is, the more places you can enter.

If you have a good amount of Reputation with a Syndicate then you can reap the benefits of that such as new and better Gear Items as well as Charms. This can also alter gameplay when you reach specific Reputation levels with a Syndicate.

However, you can also get negative Reputation with a Syndicate and this will have less useful effects such as Kay being hunted by Syndicate Assassins. So, for the sake of survival, we recommend making sure you keep each Syndicate on side somehow...

How to check your Syndicate Reputation in Star Wars Outlaws

You can check your Syndicate Reputation in Star Wars Outlaws by opening your Reputation menu, this can be found in the same place as your Map and a 'Reputation' tab will be at the top of your screen. However, this will only become available to you after speaking to Danka in Makal's Gambling Parlor after getting into Gorak's Suite.

When you've unlocked this menu, open it up and you'll be able to see each Syndicate you know of. You can navigate through these names and you'll be able to see a brief overview of your current Reputuation level with that Syndicate. You can then select one to bring up a more detailed Syndicate menu:

At the top of this screen are four tabs, each one shows you different information to do with your chosen Syndicate.

Reputation: Here, you can see a more detailed display of your current Reputation level with your chosen Syndicate at the bottom of your screen. You can also see what your current level benefits and restrictions are.

Rewards: This screen shows you all of the items you can earn as rewards for increasing your Reputation with the chosen Syndicate. If you hover over an item, you'll learn more about it and its unlock requirements.

Contract Brokers: This screen shows you any contract Brokers and contracts that are available to you from your chosen Syndicate.

Merchants: This lists all merchants you know of that are associated with your selected Syndicate. Usually, if you've got a 'Good' or higher reputation with the Syndicate then you'll be given discounts at these vendors.

Star Wars Outlaws Syndicates listed

Finally, it's worth knowing a little bit about each Syndicate before you decide to either befriend or betray them during your time in Outlaws. At first, you'll only know of three Syndicates however there are a total of four for you to meet.

The Pyke Syndicate

You first encounter the Pyke Syndicate on Toshara, they're a highly wealthy Syndicate that places value on their status as well as tradition. They've got a big focus on their Spice Mine on Kessel. However, they also deal in slave labour, black-market supplies, smuggling and other such fruitful underworld deeds.

They're an old and established group that can be found across the galaxy, usually they're somehow involved in all criminal deals. With starfighters, freighters, advanced weaponry and plenty of Credits to back them up it's probably best to tread carefully around them.

Crimson Dawn

This secretive Syndicate had vanished for a long time with most people thinking that they'd disappeared but they made a comeback. Their leader is Lady Qi'ra and Crimson Dawn are well known in the Underworld, they have a knack for starting fights between rival Syndicates. Spies, double agents and plenty of Credits ensure that this Syndicate is as deadly as it is sophisticated so don't turn your back on them for too long.

Your first encounter with them will be through Eleera in Makals Gambling Parlor on Toshara.

The Ashiga Clan

The Ashiga Clan is a Syndicate that places high importance on hierarchy and they're based around the Melitto hive. Their leader is Queen Ashiga and they pretty much dominate Kijimi. Everything, and we mean everything, is about the collective if you're part of the Ashiga. There's a strict honour code amongst them and members, known as Melitto, will always act for the benefict of the collective.

As good as that may sound, it means that your need to be careful - the Ashiga judge others on how useful they are to them.

The Hutt Cartel

The name 'Hutt' is enough to strike fear into anyone that dares to cross them and inspire bravery (or stupidity) in anyone taking on jobs for them. The Hutt Cartel is a crime family that's been in operation for hundreds of years and their main territory is a large section of the Outer Rim that's known as 'Hutt Space' - though you can find the Hutt's power in most places you visit.

The cartel made their money, and reputation, through various criminal enterprises including smuggling, slavery and even taxing people using the hyperspace lanes under their control (the most evil of deeds). You really don't want to cross them, they hold a grudge and will always collect on anything that's owed to them (just ask Han Solo... Oh wait, he's in Carbonite, nevermind.)

Now that you know all of that, check out our guide showing you how to increase Syndicate Reputation in Star Wars Outlaws. If you need more help, then also take a look at our page computer hacking explainer to help you solve these digital puzzles.