Stolen Imperial Goods in Star Wars Outlaws is an Intel chain you can pick up by reading a datapad at Sopashi Farm on Toshara. You're likely to come across this farm during the Hidden Stash Intel chain.

Once you pick up this Intel chain you're given very little direction as to where to look for the stolen goods on Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws. You're given a vague clue that it's in mountains south of an Imperial Compound and that's it - the rest is up to you.

Don't worry though, we're here to show you the Star Wars Outlaws Stolen Imperial Goods location.

Star Wars Outlaws Stolen Imperial Goods location

The Stolen Imperial Goods in Star Wars Outlaws are half-buried on the north-east edge of Southern Falls on Toshara. This is just on the southern edge of the nearby Imperial Territory here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

To find the goods, use your Speeder to follow the river here until it's final drop off point on the edge of the map and then look to the right. You should see a small ledge with a half-buried crate on it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Interact with the crate and you'll have found the Stolen Imperial Goods, which include 4 Rebel Holos, 5 MG-2 Power Exceeders and 10 Cryo-Coils. This also concludes the 'Stolen Imperial Goods' Intel chain and means you've found the Smuggler's Cache 86 Treasure too.

That's it for now!