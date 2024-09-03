You will pick up the Smugglers Hideout Intel Chain in Star Wars Outlaws by reading a datapad inside the Crimson Dawn territory in Mirogana on Toshara.

Solving this Intel won't give you any rewards, but it will lead you straight to the Star Wars Outlaws Mountain Treasure location on Toshara - and it's quite well hidden. You will need the Speed Boost upgrade for your Speeder and the Power module for your Blaster before embarking on this mini-adventure though.

So, without further ado, here's the Smugglers Hideout location in Star Wars Outlaws and how to reach the Mountain Hideout Treasure on Toshara.

On this page:

Star Wars Outlaws Smuggler's Hideout location

The Smuggler's Hideout in Star Wars Outlaws is to the west of the Shipjacker's Workshop in the Lost Steppe area on Toshara.

However, to get to it you must have the Speed Boost modification applied to your Speeder by completing The Mechanic Expert mission and the Power module for your Blaster by completing The Gunsmith main story quest after you first meet the Ashiga Queen on Kijimi. If you don't have this, you cannot get to the hideout - so come back later when you do!

If you do have this, head to the point we've marked on the map below which is just west of the Shipjacker's Workshop.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Here, you should find an orange ramp. Ride your Speeder over this and use the Speed Boost once you hit the ramp to safely jump across to the next area (don't worry if this takes a few attempts, you need to time the boost perfectly to make the jump).

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Once you're safely across, get off your Speeder and follow the path to several climbable walls. Scale these and look to the right when you reach the top, you should see a boulder blocking an entrance here. Use the Power module attachment on your Blaster to break the boulder.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Go through the small gap in the rocks that's revealed, then follow the path forwards and to the left. Continue to follow this path until you come to a fan with a boulder on its left. Walking up to this fan and blasting the boulder to the left of it completes the 'Smuggler's Hideout' Intel chain, but we recommend continuing to move forwards to get the treasure hidden within.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

How to reach the Mountain Hideout Treasure in Star Wars Outlaws

To reach the Mountain Hidehout Treasure in Star Wars Outlaws you need to stand in front of the fan you discovered at the Smuggler's Hideout (the one where we left the previous section of this guide!)

Face the fan and you'll see a switch on the left. Use this to 'Power Off' the fan, then you can crouch and walk through them once they've stopped spinning.

Once you're through, turn to face the fan again and then follow the path to the left. This should bring you to a climbable wall, scale this then look through the opening here. Then, command Nix to turn the switch for the fan you've just come through to be 'Power On'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When you've done this, make your way to the door to the right of the fan you've just turned back on. You should see that one light above it is green, with two red ones beside it. This means you've got two more things to do before you can get through.

While you're at the door, use Nix's sense to highlight the several tubes leading away from it. Follow the tube that's leading you down to a lower section opposite the doorway and it'll bring you to a fan that's being partially blocked by a boulder. Again, use your Power module on the Blaster to destroy this.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Once you've done this there's one light left to turn green above the door. To do this, head back up to the door, face it and then look to the right. You should see two levers here either side of a large fan that's sparking a bit.

All you need to do is command Nix to hold down one lever while you interact with the other one to pull it down. Once you've done this and the sparking fan is on, leave it alone!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

The three lights above the door now will be green and you can interact with the panel beside the door to head inside.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

There are a few useful materials waiting inside this room, but the Mountain Hideout Treasure is HD005-G Circuit Blaster Key Part in the container on the far side of this room.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

There are a few useful materials waiting inside this room, but the Mountain Hideout Treasure is HD005-G Circuit Blaster Key Part in the container on the far side of this room.