Star Wars Outlaws roadmap reveals Lando and Hondo for paid Season Pass

With just a couple of weeks to go until the release of Star Wars Outlaws, Ubisoft has shared a post-launch content roadmap which, among other things, confirms Lando Calrissian and Hondo Ohnaka will appears as part of the game's paid Season Pass.

Star Wars Outlaws launches on 30th August, and owners of its Season Pass - which comes bundled into the game's £95 Gold Edition and £115 Ultimate Edition - immediately gain access to the Vessel Runner Character Pack (also a pre-order bonus), containing cosmetics for protagonist Kay and companion Nix, plus the exclusive Jabba’s Gambit mission.

Ubisoft moved to assure players Jabba the Hutt would also make an appear in Outlaws' base game earlier this year, after fans grew concerned one of Star Wars' most iconic villains would be locked behind a paid season pass. Lando Calrissian and Hondo Ohnaka's newly confirmed inclusion in Outlaws' Season Pass may prove similarly controversial, especially as Ubisoft is yet to confirm whether they star in the base game too.

Lando Calrissian appears in Outlaws' first major bit of DLC - Story Pack 1, AKA Wild Card - which is scheduled to release this autumn. "Kay is hired to infiltrate a high-stakes Sabacc tournament," explains Ubisoft, "but as she crosses paths with the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, she soon learns that another game is being played." Story Pack 1 arrives alongside two additional cosmetics bundles - Hunter's Legacy and Cartel Ronin - which will also be part of the Season Pass.

As for Hondo Ohnaka, he appears in a second Story Pack - titled A Pirate's Fortune - in the spring of 2025. "The Trailblazer’s reputation precedes Kay as she runs into veteran pirate Hondo Ohnaka, " goes the official description, "who is looking to settle old scores with a ruthless gang of pirates."

Image credit: Ubisoft

Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell wasn't overly impressed with Ubisoft's open-world take on Star Wars when he played Outlaws earlier this year, calling it "worryingly dated". Ian Higton, though, was a little more positive after four hours of playtime in July, writing, "If you're after a familiar, inoffensive bit of Star Wars, I don't think this one will miss the mark."

Star Wars Outlaws will be available for PC (via Epic and the Ubisoft Store), PlayStaion 5, and Xbox Series X/S when it launches on 30th August.