Star Wars Outlaws is nearly here, but thanks to Ubisoft's early access release strategy, there's actually two different release dates, which can get a little confusing.

To help you plan your upcoming adventures with Kay and Nix in a galaxy far, far away, we've detailed the exact Star Wars Outlaws release date below

This also includes the early access release date for Star Wars Outlaws, which requires you to spend a little money if you want to get stuck into the story three days early.

Star Wars Outlaws release date

The official worldwide release date for Star Wars Outlaws is Friday 30th August, 2024. From this date, you'll be able to play Outlaws on PC via the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

There have been no details shared yet about specific timings, but based on previous Ubisoft releases, we expect it to release at 12am in your local time zone. However, it might possibly follow a set global release time.

Image credit: Ubisoft

It's also worth noting that you can actually play Outlaws three days earlier than its global release date…

Star Wars Outlaws early access release date

The Star Wars Outlaws early access release date is Tuesday 27th August 2024, but in order to play Outlaws on this date, you need to either pre-order Outlaws' Gold Edition, Ultimate Edition, or join Ubisoft Plus. So if you've just pre-ordered the standard edition, you won't get access to Outlaws until its worldwide release date on 30th August.

Just like the regular release date, we expect that early access to Star Wars Outlaws will be available from 12am in your local time zone on 27th August, but this hasn't been confirmed yet.

If it helps make your mind up whether it's worth splurging on a more expensive edition or not, here's what else you get in the Gold and and Ultimate Editions:

Gold Edition

Star Wars Outlaws' Gold Edition costs £94.99 in the UK, $109.99 in the USA, and here's everything that's included in it:

Base game.

Kessel Runner Bonus Pack (A cosmetic pack for your speeder and a cosmetic for the Trailblazer starship).

Season Pass ('Wild Card' and 'A Pirate's Fortune' narrative expansions, day one exclusive mission 'Jabba's Gambit', the Kessel Runner Character Pack).

Three days early access.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Ultimate Edition

Star Wars Outlaws' Ultimate Edition costs £114.99 in the UK, $129.99 in the USA, and here's everything that's included in it:

Base game.

Kessel Runner Bonus Pack (a cosmetic pack for your speeder and a cosmetic for the Trailblazer starship).

Season Pass ('Wild Card' and 'A Pirate's Fortune' narrative expansions, day one exclusive mission 'Jabba's Gambit', the Kessel Runner Character Pack).

Three days early access.

Rogue Infiltrator Bundle (cosmetics for Kay, Nix, the speeder, and the Trailblazer spaceship).

Sabaac Shark Bundle (cosmetics for Kay and her blaster, Nix, the speeder, and the Trailblazer spaceship.)

Digital Art Book.

Hope you enjoy Star Wars Outlaws when it releases!