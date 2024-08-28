Star Wars Outlaws PS5 players asked to start all new save to avoid progression blocking bugs

A number of Star Wars Outlaws players have been advised to restart their game with a new save file to avoid problems with progression.

Ubisoft last night emailed some PlayStation 5 players asking them to update their copy of Outlaws to the latest version, following a chunky bug-busting patch.

"To best experience the Outer Rim, we rolled out a maintenance to make sure everyone is playing the latest version of the game," Ubisoft's email reads. "As one of the players affected who had access to an older version of the game, we are aware you might be encountering some issues after this recent patch. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused."

Ubisoft asked those affected players to "start a new save to fully enjoy Star Wars Outlaws as our team intended". It noted that if players continue to play on an earlier save file, they will "unfortunately face issues and progression blockers".

Our friends over at Digital Foundry received the above email. Tom Morgan informed me when he captured footage for Star Wars Outlaws a few days ago, his PS5 was on version 1.000.002. On Xbox Series X/S, meanwhile, he was on version 1.0.0.3 (see below).

Please note, this email has not been sent out to all Star Wars Outlaws players - our Guides team and Eurogamer's deputy editor Chris did not recieve it.

Image credit: Digital Foundry

This news from Ubisoft has caused some discontent among Star Wars Outlaws players who had paid more to gain early access via the Gold and Ultimate editions of the game.

"I just got this email this morning, wish I knew that [before] I played 5 hours last night. Honestly this game is testing my patience," complained one such player over on Reddit. "I'm disgusted. Paid $110 and played all night, 12 hour stretch," added another. "This is how Ubi thanks us??"

Eurogamer has asked Ubisoft for further comment.

