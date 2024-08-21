Star Wars Outlaws preload date and time for PC, PS5, and Xbox

The Star Wars Outlaws preload date and time has finally been revealed, so you can rest easy knowing that you can jump straight into Kay and Nix' adventures on release day.

However, the Outlaws release date is different for PS5 players depending on if you have early access to Star Wars Outlaws or not, so there are actually two preload dates to consider. Those on PC and Xbox can preload from the same date, no matter if they have early access or not.

To help you keep track of all of this, we've detailed all the preload dates and times below for each platform, which includes the Star Wars Outlaws early access preload date and time.

Star Wars Outlaws preload date and time

The regular Star Wars Outlaws' preload date and time differs depending on whether you're playing it on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X/S.

PC

The preload for Star Wars Outlaws on PC starts on 26th August 2024 at 11am (BST) / 6am (ET).

Here's the Outlaws preload time in more time zones:

West Coast US : 3am (PT)

: 3am (PT) Central US : 5am (CT)

: 5am (CT) East Coast US : 6am (ET)

: 6am (ET) UK : 11am (BST)

: 11am (BST) Europe : 12pm (CEST)

: 12pm (CEST) Japan : 7pm (JST)

: 7pm (JST) Australia: 8pm (AET)

PS5

Star Wars Outlaws is available to preload for PS5 on 28th August from 12am (local time).

Xbox Series X/S

The preload for Star Wars Outlaws on Xbox started on 19th August, so if you've pre-ordered the game, you can preload it right now!

Image credit: Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws early access preload date and time

If you've pre-orded the Gold or Ultimate Edition of Star Wars Outlaws, or have Ubisoft Plus, you get three days early access to the game. This means you also get early access to preloading it on PS5. PC and Xbox players preload from the same date and times mentioned above.

To keep you right, we've listed the Outlaws early access preload date and times for all platforms below:

PC

The early access preload for Star Wars Outlaws on PC starts on 26th August 2024 at 11am (BST) / 6am (ET). The same time it starts for those without early access.

Here's the Outlaws early access preload time in more time zones:

West Coast US : 3am (PT)

: 3am (PT) Central US : 5am (CT)

: 5am (CT) East Coast US : 6am (ET)

: 6am (ET) UK : 11am (BST)

: 11am (BST) Europe : 12pm (CEST)

: 12pm (CEST) Japan : 7pm (JST)

: 7pm (JST) Australia: 8pm (AET)

PS5

Star Wars Outlaws is available to preload for those with early access on PS5 from 25th August at 12am (local time).

Xbox Series X/S

The early access preload for Star Wars Outlaws on Xbox started on 19th August, so just like those with regular access, if you've pre-ordered the game, you can preload it right now.

Hope you enjoy Star Wars Outlaws when it releases!