Star Wars Outlaws power core locations for Underworld quest

You need to find two power cores in the Pyke Stronghold on Toshara during the 'Underworld' main quest in Star Wars Outlaws to disable the energy barrier and continue with the story.

Easier said than done when you've got a whole base to explore with hostile enemies ready to kill you. So to help you out, we've detailed exactly where to find the power core locations during the 'Underworld' quest in Star Wars Outlaws below.

We recommend you use stealth while searching for the cores. You are allowed to open fire in the stronghold without getting kicked out, but it makes lockpicking the door past the energy barrier more difficult when enemies are shooting at you.

How to disable the energy barrier in the Pyke Stronghold

You need to find and turn off two power cores to disable the energy barrier in the Pyke Stronghold during the 'Underworld' main quest in Star Wars Outlaws. As we mentioned above, we recommend you use stealth while searching for the cores, as it's harder to pick the lock of the door past the energy barrier when enemies are shooting you.

Power core locations in the Pyke Stronghold

There are two power cores to find the Pyke Stronghold during the 'Underworld' quest:

Power Core location 1

The first power core is located on the bottom floor of the Pyke Stronghold, by two enemies. To disable the core, neutralise the enemies and then press the prompt that appears by the lever on the left-hand side of the circular core.

To get to this core's location from the beginning of the stronghold, first use your grapple on the hook as you turn right, then go down the ladder opposite the hook. You can use the tall grass to whistle and takedown the nearby Pyke enemy if you want to stay hidden.

Then, just keep going forward and you'll soon come to the first power core's location near the two Pyke enemies. Just make sure you keep to the tall grass on the right to avoid the camera on your way.

Power Core location 2

The second power core is located on the opposite side of the base, one floor up, on the walkway near the red energy barrier at the back.

There are three enemies that can spot you here, so if you want to keep it stealthy, we recommend approaching the core from the front of the base instead of climbing up the small incline near the red barrier. We found it easier to distract the enemies with Nix and take them out quietly this way.

Good luck with the rest of your adventures in Star Wars Outlaws!