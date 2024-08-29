Star Wars Outlaws players told to restart game offered cosmetic ship trinket by Ubisoft as apology

Ubisoft has offered PS5 players who were advised to restart Star Wars Outlaws in order to avoid progression-breaking bugs a peace offering in the form of... a trinket and some Ubisoft Connect currency.

As we reported yesterday, Ubisoft recently emailed some PlayStation 5 players asking them to update their copy of Outlaws to the latest version, following a chunky bug-busting patch. Players should then start a completely new save, Ubisoft said, as they would likely be unable to progress fully in their current save.

This was, understandably, not particularly well received by players who had begun playing on an earlier version of the game - including those who paid more to get early access, and had already invested several hours into it.

Now, in a follow up email, Ubisoft has said it was making amends for this misstep by giving affected Outlaws players a trinket for Kay's ship Trailblazer and 100 of those aforementioned Ubisoft Connect credits, which can be used to unlock in-game rewards or discounts in Ubisoft games, and is typically earned via completing in-game achievements. Ubisoft said it hoped this offering would make players' return to the Outer Rim "a little more special" this time around.

"We fully acknowledge that asking you to start a new game is not the best experience, especially during the Early Access period, and for that we apologise," Ubisoft's email reads.

The company stated it is now "actively working" on adding the Ubisoft Connect currency into players' accounts. That trinket, meanwhile, can be found in Trailblazer's delivery crate once players reach Toshara, Outlaws' new moon created for the game that's inspired by the African Savannah.

"We appreciate your patience, and we hope you enjoy the game," the email closed.

Image credit: Ubisoft

We recently awarded Star Wars Outlaws two out of five stars.

"It lacks the branching, open stealth of an Arkham game, the systemic options of a Dishonored or the incisive, relentlessly satisfying speed of picking enemies off in Assassin's Creed," reads Eurogamer's Star Wars Outlaws review. "It lacks the linear polish and charisma of Uncharted. Lacks the animation flow to its yellow-ledge platforming next to a Horizon, or the sheer joy of taking platforming and making it into an actual game in itself, as in Star Wars Jedi."