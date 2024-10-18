Star Wars Outlaws lands Steam release date, as Ubisoft continues full return to Valve's platform

Star Wars Outlaws will get a Steam release next month, having previously only been available on Ubisoft and Epic's PC storefronts.

Ubisoft shared the news last night, with a social media post saying the game was available to wishlist now, ahead of a 21st November launch on Valve's platform.

In addition, the company also revealed Assassin's Creed Mirage is available to play via Steam now. We knew Mirage was poised for the PC storefront sometime this month, however until recently Ubisoft had kept an exact date under wraps.

Last month, Ubisoft announced its new releases are set to launch day one on Steam, starting with Assassin's Creed Shadows on 14th February next year. This marks a change for the company, which has shunned Steam launch day releases for several years now.

Other Ubisoft games have steadily trickled onto the platform eventually, however. For example, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and city-building strategy Anno 1800 arrived on the platform back in 2022, having previously been available elsewhere.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is now available on Steam! Experience this back to the roots journey with 50 Steam achievements.



Assassin's Creed Mirage is now available on Steam! Experience this back to the roots journey with 50 Steam achievements.



Step into the robes of Basim Ibn Ishaq's and become a Master Assassin in 9th-century Baghdad.https://t.co/ZvtP8tWyx5 pic.twitter.com/BWHWV6SQ8u — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 17, 2024

We awarded Star Wars Outlaws two out of five stars on its initial release in August.

"It lacks the branching, open stealth of an Arkham game, the systemic options of a Dishonored or the incisive, relentlessly satisfying speed of picking enemies off in Assassin's Creed," reads Eurogamer's Star Wars Outlaws review. "It lacks the linear polish and charisma of Uncharted. Lacks the animation flow to its yellow-ledge platforming next to a Horizon, or the sheer joy of taking platforming and making it into an actual game in itself, as in Star Wars Jedi."