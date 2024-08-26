The Sopashi Farm Treasure landmark is located in the middle of The Grazing Fields area on the planet of Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws.

It's one of the first Treasure locations you might come across in Star Wars Outlaws when you finally get to explore the open area of Toshara, after completing the first story quest in the city of Mirogana.

As it's one of the first, its puzzle solution might have you scratching your head a little, so to speed things along, we've detailed how to get the Sopashi Farm Treasure below.

On this page:

How to get Sopashi Farm Treasure in Star Wars Outlaws

You need the Burst Ion Module upgrade for your Blaster to get the Sopashi Farm Treasure in Star Wars Outlaws. So if you haven't got this upgrade yet, you can't get the farm's treasure right now.

Don't worry though! Acquiring the upgrade doesn't take long, as you only need to follow the 'New Tricks' main story quest to apply the upgrade at your workbench on the Trailblazer. It takes x1 Iron casing and x1 Ion energy converter to assemble and equip the Burst Ion Module upgrade.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Puzzle solution

Now that you have the Ion Module upgrade for your Blaster, go back to the Sopashi Farm in The Grazing Fields on Toshara and make sure the Ion Module is equipped (press Triangle on PlayStation, 'Y' on Xbox, or '2' on PC). Then, command Nix to hold open the small shutter inside the farm house.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Now all you have to do is hit the energy conductor behind the shutter Nix is keeping open with your Ion Blaster to restore power and open the door, to solve the Sopashi Farm Treasure puzzle and get your reward from the container in the back room!

If the door closes before you get inside, just repeat the process of hitting the conductor with your Blaster.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Sopashi Farm Treasure reward in Star Wars Outlaws

You get the Data Cylinder Minor Charm from the container in the back of the farm as a reward for solving the small Sopashi Farm Treasure puzzle in Star Wars Outlaws. When equipped, the Charm slows Kay's adrenaline loss over time.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Good luck with the rest of your adventures in Star Wars Outlaws!