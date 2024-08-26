You need to find a way into Gorak's suite in Star Wars Outlaws as part of the 'Underworld' main quest in Mirogana to progress the story.

While it looks like there are three ways you can do this, only one method is free, and the other is a scam.

So to help you save your Credits in Star Wars Outlaws, we've detailed how to find a way into Gorak's suite below, and have explained what happens if you choose any of the other scenarios, if you're curious.

How to find a way into Gorak's suite in Star Wars Outlaws

We've found two ways to get into Gorak's suite in Star Wars Outlaws:

Unlock the vent in a side room and follow it into the VIP turbolift. Bribe the Technician NPC with 150 Credits.

If you want to save your Credits, then you should get into Gorak's suite by unlocking the vent. It's found in the little side room located to the right of the jukebox in the cantina.

The vent is in the room behind this door. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

However, if you've got Credits to burn and you're not a fan of the lockpicking minigame, then you can talk to the Technician NPC located behind the archway with beads hanging down from it in the cantina. You'll need to bribe her with 150 Credits to interact with the panel and get the turbolift working.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Whatever method you pick, you'll find yourself in Gorak's suite soon enough to progress with the main quest, where you'll soon learn all about the different Factions in Outlaws.

Should you buy the invite to Gorak's suite?

No, you should not buy the invite to Gorak's suite from the Broker NPC just outside of the cantina, as it's a scam. The 'VIP Ticket' he sells you is fake, so don't bother wasting your 50 Credits on the Intel!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Good luck with the rest of your adventures in Star Wars Outlaws!