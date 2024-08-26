The open-world Star Wars Outlaws universe is busy with dangerous exploration, bounty missions from the galaxy's crime syndicates, and thrilling dogfights. After all, you're playing the high-stakes life of an outlaw looking for a big payout. And, there's a minigame that might earn you some extra Credits and respect, Kessel Sabaac.

Sabacc is known across the Star Wars universe as a gambling card game, with similarities to blackjack and poker. It's a risky side game with both a level of luck and skill all playing a part. If you're not feeling particularly lucky, sometimes you have to get a bit underhand in the underworld to win and that's what we're here to discuss. In Star Wars Outlaws, you're offered a cheat mechanic, thanks to your trusty sidekick, Nix. Plus, there's more cheating to unlock as you navigate the world.

Below is everything you need to know on how to cheat Kessel Sabacc in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to cheat Kessel Sabacc in Star Wars Outlaws

Before you learn how to cheat, you'll want to check out our guide on how to play and how to win Kessel Sabacc. Once you start a game of Kessel Sabacc, you'll be able to view the cheats available to you. There's three slots here, but from the very beginning of the game, you can use Nix to cheat at Kessel Sabacc in Star Wars Outlaws. As you explore the world, there's more cheats to be found. We've explained how to cheat with Nix below.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Nix is your merqaal companion, capable of pickpocketing, distracting, and attacking enemies, as well as fetching you hard-to-reach items while you lay in wait across the expansive universe.

When it comes to Kessel Sabacc though, he's your gateway to cheating. To do this, you can choose to send Nix to attempt to peek at your opponents' hand. This move is carried out during your turn and can give you an insight into how to win. But, there's always risk in pursuit of reward.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When cheating, a mechanic pops up on screen where you must line up the decreasing circle into the marked zone. If you do this correctly, Nix will move to the next player, and again, as long as there's players to sneak up on. Nix will gather intel that will show at the top of your screen, but only for that hand.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

If Nix is caught, the players around the table will grow suspicious. If you try to cheat again and fail, the suspicion will only grow further and will, eventually, result in a ban from the table. You won't be able to return to the Kessel Sabacc table until a certain amount of time has passed and things have calmed down.

It's your personal choice as to whether you decide to cheat. It might be that there's a lot of credits at risk at the table. It might be that you have the worst hand you've ever encountered and are desperately searching for a way out. Gaining information on other players' cards could just be your ticket to winning.

Kessel Sabacc tips

Cheating isn't your only option to win Kessel Sabacc. If you find yourself with a guilty conscience, there's some tips you can follow that will help you develop a level of skill that you can take into each game.

Sure, luck is also a key player in Kessel Sabacc, but since you can't change what cards you're going to pick up, you can try and keep an eye on what has been discarded. After each turn, you have the opportunity to pick up the most recently discarded card.

Even if you don't want to pick it up, it gives you a little insight into the player's hand that took their turn before you. Say it's a low value card, that most probably means they have lower.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

You can also see the discarded card of the player at the top of the screen during each turn, but you'll need to learn the different icons on each card and what they represent to know for certain what they're putting down.

Good luck playing Kessel Sabaac in Star Wars Outlaws!