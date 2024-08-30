Fathier Racing in Star Wars Outlaws is kind of the Outer Rim's version of real-life Horse Racing. Naturally, in the underworld, betting is a way of life and often a key way of earning a few extra Credits to throw around.

Also, if you want to make sure you've got the best chance at placing a successful bet on a Fathier in Star Wars Outlaws you should really look for a fixed race. However, it's not as simple as it sounds as you need to find a specific item to do this.

Without further ado, here's our Star Wars Outlaws Fathier Racing explainer and how to win fixed Fathier Races.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Star Wars Outlaws Fathier Racing explained

Fathier Racing is a form of betting sport in Star Wars Outlaws and it's location is marked by a small Fathier icon on your map if it's present in the area you're currently exploring:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When you get to the marked location you should find a holotable projecting an upcoming Fathier Race. There will be one console on the side of the table that you can interact with, use this to open up the Fathier Racing main menu.

On the left side of this menu is a list of the Fathier's that will be taking part in the next race. You can scroll through each of them to find out more details about them through their profile, which are all good things to know before you place your bet.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

The information you get on a Fathier profile will be the following:

Form - An overall summary of how the Fathier is currently.

- An overall summary of how the Fathier is currently. Race History - Their placements for the last six races.

- Their placements for the last six races. Details - This includes the name of their rider, gender, age, height and weight.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When you're happy with the Fathier you've selected, it's time to place your bet on them. Another small menu will appear showing you the current betting options and what you stand to win if the Fathier you've chosen places first.

Once you're happy with your selection, follow the prompt to place your bet and the race will start. If you win, you'll be paid the Credits you're owed based on your bet but if you lose you'll walk away with nothing.

However, there is a way to guarantee you'll win and that's by betting on a fixed race...

How to win fixed Fathier Races in Star Wars Outlaws

You'll know if a Fathier Race is fixed in Star Wars Outlaws by a notification that appears in the top right corner of the screen when you interact with a Fathier Table.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

If the sign is there that says 'Fixed Race', you'll know that it's, well, a fixed race.

To win a fixed Fathier Race in Star Wars Outlaws you first need to know the tip off for that race. This usually consists of a detail that hints at which Fathier is going to win, such as their rider's name or the Fathier's weight. Now, the tip-off itself can be found on datapads - so you're going to need to make sure you read any that you come across on your adventures in the area.

Once you find the datapad containing the tip-off we strongly recommend either taking a screenshot of it or writing its information down for safekeeping as it will not be accessible through your Journal. (Don't make the mistake we did and not write it down...)

Then, once you know the deal, bet on the Fathier that's mentioned in the clue and you'll win!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Star Wars Outlaws content, check out our pages showing you how to get Credits or how to lower your Wanted Manhunt level. Also, if cheating for money is something you enjoy, check out our page showing you how to cheat at Sabacc.