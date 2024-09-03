You need to find the Durafiber Fabric location in Star Wars Outlaws on Toshara to be able to get the Scoundrel's Pouch upgrade from The Mechanic Expert. This pouch increases the amount of Bacta Vials and Grenades Kay can carry by one - it's worth getting, Bacta really does come in handy!

However, like most Intel chains in Star Wars Outlaws, you're given very little information on exactly where to go to find this Expert Key Part. Your main clue is that it's in a Crimson Dawn hideout - which could be anywhere on Toshara.

That's where we come in, we're here to show you the Durafiber Fabric location in Star Wars Outlaws.

Star Wars Outlaws Durafiber Fabric location

The Durafiber Fabric on Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws can be found in the southern part of Boulder Forest inside a Crimson Dawn Hideout that's west of Jaunta's Hope. The Fabric itself is within a Crimson Dawn hideout here. We've marked the location on the map below for you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

To get to the Durafiber Fabric easily, we recommend having the Speed Boost upgrade for your Speeder by completing The Mechanic Expert mission. When you've got this, head to Jaunta's Hope and follow the road leading south out of the settlement.

Follow the road around to the right until it takes you the location we've marked on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

It should lead you to a ramp on the edge of a waterfall facing Boulder's Forest. Use Speed Boost on your Speeder to get across the gap safely (it might take a few attempts but it will work).

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Once you're across, look for a climbable wall on your right.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Climb up this and continue following the path forwards. It will eventually lead around to the right and you'll come to a gap between where you're standing and another ledge.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Run and jump across here, then climb the large wall here. Once you're at the top, follow the path forwards until you come to another gap between where you're standing and the next area. We recommend backing Kay up a bit before running and jumping across this to the Crimson Dawn hideout.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Now, you can go the stealth route and take out the Crimson Dawn members here one by one if you want to or you can go in Blaster Blazing (this is quite easy as there's not many members at this particular hideout).

Once you've deal with the Crimson Dawn, you need to locate the door in the cliff wall. If you've got your back to the point where you did the large leap into this area, the door will be on the path to your right.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Use your Data Spike to hack into the door and head inside. There's a decent amount of useful loot in here, and the Durafiber Fabric is in the container at the back next to the deactivated droid.

That's it for now!