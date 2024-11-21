Star Wars Outlaws is on sale for PS5 and Xbox ahead of Black Friday

The first-ever open-world entry in the Star Wars games catalogue has just been given a discount ahead of Black Friday next week. Star Wars Outlaws is down to just £50 on Amazon on PS5 and Xbox at the moment. The deal is also live in the US, where it's also down to just $49.99.

This Star Wars game represents a break from previous titles that see players stepping into the boots of Kay Vess, a rogue, as she explores the darker side of the galaxy. As you navigate the sprawling open world of the game, you’ll have to rely on a mixture of combat, stealth, and wise decision-making to help Kay find the freedom the start a new life.

The game has had mixed reviews since it came out in August. It's been praised for its more addictive elements - the Sabbacc mini-game in particular. But it has its problems, notably in its attempts to move away from the kind of open-world formula that gamers have come to expect and enjoy from Ubisoft.

Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell expanded on this in his review of the game, saying: "The problem with Star Wars Outlaws, however, isn't that it adheres too closely to a development approach akin to hoarding, but that it does the opposite, stripping away years of accumulated video game clutter. Admirably Outlaws does this quite aggressively - Kessel Sabacc aside - but in doing so it reveals an integral issue: Ubisoft's open worlds are not only fun because of their formula; they are their formula. To strip it away isn't like peeling off some old wallpaper to reveal the original brickwork. It's lifting up the carpet to find a whacking great hole in the ground."

If you're willing to take these mixed reviews and see what the game is like for yourself, then you may as well take advantage of this Black Friday deal to do just that.