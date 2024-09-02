Star Wars Outlaws best charms

The best Star Wars Outlaws charms help give Kay a fighting chance to stay alive longer, even in the toughest circumstances.

Charms in Star Wars Outlaws come in major and minor varieties. Major charms usually have multiple effects or offer a single, powerful boon, such as restoring health through melee attacks, while minor charms are more focused - increasing adrenaline, for example, or reducing how much damage Kay takes from explosions. You start with just one slot for major charms and one for minor charms, though you gradually gain more minor charm slots as the game progresses.

While you can technically get through the whole game without a single charm, it's worth tracking down certain ones to help make your adventure smoother, and we've outlined the best Star Wars Outlaws charms below.

On this page:

Star Wars Outlaws best minor charms Star Wars Outlaws has several minor charms with effects ranging from reducing fall damage to helping Kay sneak around more effectively. Copalroot Bead charm This charm is one of the best to get as soon as you can, as it increases Kay's maximum health by 1 - something you normally can't do without unlocking expert abilities. A survivalist in central Toshara named Chrissanta Palus sells this charm for 1,000 credits. She's north of Typhon Rock, though you'll need to do a bit of climbing to reach her. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft As you unlock more abilities, you may want to unequip this charm and free a slot for something with better benefits. Data Cylinder charm The Data Cylinder charm is stuffed away in Sopashi Farm, an abandoned outpost in central Toshara that you'll also visit if you pursue the Waterfall Intel stash quest. Use Nix to open the shutter inside, and aim your ion blaster at the power core to open the door. The stash is to your right, in a small bedroom. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft Kay loses adrenaline buildup more slowly when you equip the Data Cylinder charm, which means you have a larger window of opportunity to pull off Adrenaline Rush attacks. Crimson Dawn Crest charm Crimson Dawn gifts Kay this charm when she reaches 'excellent' syndicate reputation with Crimson Dawn for the first time, and she gets to keep it even if she makes them very angry later. The Crimson Dawn Crest decreases the likelihood of enemies discovering Kay when she's crouching, so it's worth getting in good with the Dawn early if you're having trouble with stealth segments. Weathered Seashell charm Sneaking is all well and good, but someone's inevitably going to spot you at some point. The Weathered Seashell charm helps make your escape a little less dangerous by increasing your chances of avoiding blaster shots while running. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft A woman seated in Myrra's market district on Akiva is selling her possessions before enlisting in the Imperial army, and you can buy the Weathered Seashell from her for 100 credits. Ashiga Clan Crest The Ashiga Clan gives Kay their crest charm when she reaches 'excellent' reputation with them, and if you find yourself struggling to stay fighting fit during combat, it's worth playing nice to get this handy little piece. The Ashiga Clan Crest lets Kay restore a bit of health when Kay defeats an enemy by using a melee attack. Vintage Chrono charm The Vintage Chrono charm expands the Super Cooling window for Kay's blaster, which, depending on the blaster upgrades you choose, can help activate some higher-tier combat buffs. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft This one is in the old Curtak Homestead in Tatooine's South Jundland Wastes, southeast of Teeka the Hotfixer's Sandcrawler. Glacial Relic charm Glacial Relic pairs nicely with the Vintage Chrono charm. The Relic charm gives Kay a small adrenaline boost when she successfully activates Super Cooling. That puts you one step closer to pulling off an Adrenaline Rush attack and clearing a room of most, if not all, opponents with a single move. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft Viska, an Ashiga armorer, sells this charm in Kijimi City. She's in the city's Ashiga district, so you'll have to improve your reputation with the Ashiga to good or higher. Aurora Snowflake Pin charm This one gives Kay a chance not to expend a Bacta vial when she heals. You can end up holding several vials with the right skills, but in tough situations, having a chance to heal for free is a welcome advantage. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft Sol D'lorak sells the Aurora Snowflake Pin charm. He's a reluctant smuggler for the Ashiga, but despite his dislike of the clan, you can only buy the charm if your Ashiga reputation is good or higher.

Star Wars Outlaws best major charms Major charms are less common, but they offer sizeable benefits on par with some expert abilities Kay can unlock. Kay only gets one major charm slot for the entire game, so it's a good idea to swap them out as the occasion calls for it. Bear in mind that the major charm Kay starts with, Kay's Lucky Chip, is just there for thematic reasons. It gives Kay no bonuses, and you won't miss out on anything if you unequip it. Overgrown Amber Stone This one is in a chest at the center of an amberite formation in northern Toshara. You'll have to navigate some wind puzzles and deal with a few rather aggressive animals to get there, but it's worth the hassle, especially early in the game. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft The Overgrown Amber Stone increases Kay's health by 1 and gives her enough adrenaline to pull off an Adrenaline Rush when she loses a lot of health at once. Nightsnake Scale charm Kay deals greater damage with her blaster for a short time after she changes modules. Most battles require you to swap modules at least once to deal with different threats, and this charm gives you even more reason to do it. Make sure to outfit Kay with the best blaster upgrades to deal even more damage as well. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft A merchant named Shuma sells the Nightsnake Scale charm for 3,500 credits. Shuma does business on Akiva in Sashin Village and, after you speak to them in Sashin, in the Thermal District of Kijimi City on Kijimi. Their stock stays the same when they move location. Cocktail Umbrella charm The Cocktail Umbrella charm is helpful if you're missing a gear set's final piece or just don't have the credits to buy it. This charm acts as a gear set item for whatever set Kay is currently wearing and, if you have the other two pieces, will unlock that set's special bonuses. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft Finding the Cocktail Umbrella takes a bit of work. You need to solve the riddle of Jet Kordo's vault on Toshara, which takes you to a location southwest of Typhon Rock. Cyclone Relic charm This major charm is underground, at Excavation Site 12 on Akiva. It's a small Imperial compound on an island west of the mainland, so you'll have to complete Teemin's quest to get the hydrorepulsor on Kay's speeder before you can reach it. Deactivate the site's energy barrier, take the turbolift down, and defeat all the Imperials you find in the big clearing there. The charm is in a chest on the room's eastern side. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft The Cyclone Relic gives Kay a chance of restoring a Bacta vial when she heals or a grenade after she tosses one.