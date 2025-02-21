Star Wars KOTOR 1 and 2 free on Epic Games Store for mobile

The Epic Games Store for mobile's next free games are Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2.

You can nab them without paying a penny now via the Epic Games Store app on Android devices, or on iOS if you live in the EU (but not here in the UK - thanks, Brexit.)

These titles are Epic's second set of freebies since it began rolling out the mobile store's free games program. The offer began last month, with Dungeons of the Endless: Apogee and Bloons TD6.

Will you embrace the light, or fall to the dark side? ☄️ Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II are available now for FREE on the Epic Games Store on Android worldwide and iOS (in the EU)!



Check out the full list of new games that… pic.twitter.com/FOH5G1ba5V — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) February 20, 2025

It's still early days for Epic's mobile storefront, though the company is currently investing in its future with a bold plan to pay penalties levied by Apple to tempt developers over. The company also has big hopes to grow its third-party offering and launch the shop in more territories - including the UK and Japan - in the relatively near future.

Epic's mobile expansion plans are currently awaiting various challenges to Apple and Google's app store dominance. Here in the UK, the CMA has announced it will use the recent Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Act legislation as part of a fresh push to potentially limit their app store dominance.

Other recent additions to the Epic Games Store on mobile include Cultist Simulator and Machinarium on iPhone, as well as Gigapocalypse on Android.