Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will have fast travel, unlike its predecessor.

In the next issue of Play Magazine (releasing tomorrow, 7th February), the game's director Stig Asmussen has given further details on traversal in the game (thanks Games Radar).

It will include both a fast travel system and rideable creatures, to ensure players can explore to the full.

Watch on YouTube Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Official Reveal Trailer

"We will feature both fast travel and rideable creatures to help players quickly get from point A to B, and back to A," said Asmussen, "the fast-travel is point to point, and the rideable creatures offer a way to quickly negotiate between points and explore what is in between."

The previous game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, was a relatively linear experience without too much need to backtrack, so the lack of fast travel wasn't such an issue.

That is, until the endgame: those looking to fully explore each planet and find all collectibles were forced to do so on foot, which was particularly painstaking.

That sort of endgame clean-up should now be easier in Survivor at least.

Back in December, Asmussen gave fresh details on the game that also referenced Cal's ability to "tame and ride" mounts, while giving a sense of the scope of the world.

"It's much of a wider Metroidvania approach," Asmussen explained. "Cal can cross huge gaps by chaining several types of skills together. But it's also about how we approach these mounts and how they're used to negotiate and dominate the world."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was recently delayed until April, missing its original March release date.

It will now be available across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on 28th April.