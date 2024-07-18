Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes gets early access PC release almost nine years after mobile launch

Mobile game Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is now available in early access on PC, following a successful closed beta.

The turn-based RPG from Electronic Arts was originally released in 2015 for mobile, but almost nine years later is making the hyper jump to PC.

Early access is available via the EA app, bringing options for higher resolutions, anti-aliasing support, mouse and keyboard controls, and a 60fps frame rate.

STAR WARS™: Galaxy of Heroes - Now on PC - Trailer Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes - Now on PC - TrailerWatch on YouTube

The release also supports cross-platform play and cross-save, for anyone wishing to move from mobile to PC - or vice versa.

"The PC Closed Beta has been out for a little over 3-weeks now and we couldn't be happier with all the positive feedback you've provided us!" reads a blog post detailing the roadmap for July. "The team working on this project has been listening and brainstorming on more ways to make the PC Experience more enjoyable for you, so it's great to hear that the foundation is in a good place."

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes tasks players with amassing a force of heroes (or villains) from predominantly across the more recent films - the likes of The Force Awakens, Rogue One, The Last Jedi, and TV show The Mandalorian - as well as the classics, in order to engage in turn-based battles.

Even on PC, though, play requires a Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes mobile account, and an EA account, along with persistent internet connection.

The holotables just got bigger! STAR WARS™: Galaxy of Heroes is officially kicking off Early Access on EA App for PC. Join us #ontheholotable to collect and battle with some of your favorite STAR WARS™ heroes across iconic locations in a turn-based RPG. Who will be on your… pic.twitter.com/WznzhdSO27 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) July 17, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Elsewhere in Star Wars games, Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws is due out next month though it seemed "worryingly dated" in our preview.

Also, the 2002 action-adventure game Star Wars: Bounty Hunter is getting a remake, courtesy of Aspyr.