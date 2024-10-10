Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles is Forcing its way to PC and consoles next year

There's a new Star Wars game on the horizon. No, I am not talking about Eclipse or even that Knights of the Old Republic remake. I am in fact talking about the surprise announcement of Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles, a spruced up version of the original game, which first released all the way back in 2000 (slowly crumbles to dust).

Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles is developed by Aspyr, and coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will feature improved gameplay, enhanced models, the option to play with modern or classic controls and so on. It will also have all secret characters and levels from the original game unlocked from the start, so you maul as Darth Maul from the off if you so desire.

There are also going to be 13 newly unlocked playable characters to battle it out with on Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles' release. These include a Rifle Droid and a Tusken Raider. My favourite feature, though. The cheats are all there as well. Big Head Mode, here we come. You can check out the announcement trailer for Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles below.

"Use the power of the Force and your trusty lightsaber against legions of droids, assassins, and other legendary foes as you fight through iconic locations from Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace like Theed Palace and more," reads an accompanying description.

Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles is set to debut on 23rd January. If you are interested, you can pre-order on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam. At the time of writing, it is retailing for £16.74 on Xbox and £15.99 on PlayStation (although, you can get 10 percent off with PS Plus).

Roger, Roger. | Image credit: Aspyr

I just hope Aspyr releases a slightly, erm, more polished Star Wars game this time.

The developer released its Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection earlier this year, but it arrived in a bit of a sorry state, with numerous bugs and severe lack of preparation for online multiplayer.

Aspyr was also originally at the helm of the KOTOR remake, before development was moved to Saber Interactive.