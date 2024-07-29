Doctor Who and Star Trek are officially crossing over, with David Tennant's iconic Tenth Doctor and his future wife River Song meeting characters from the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks series.

The crossover will take place as a limited-time event beginning 1st August in two mobile games: Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Badgey Directive and Doctor Who: Lost in Time.

Events in both games will show different perspectives of the same wibbly-wobbly space-time macguffin, with Ten onboard Lower Deck's USS Cerritos and River Song joined by crewmembers Lieutenant Brad Boimler and Ensign Beckett Mariner.

Both mobile games are developed by the same studio, Eastside Games, which specialises in making licensed spin-offs for major TV series brands. Each offers their own selection of new stories for their respective franchises, unlocked via collecting a large cast of characters.

This is, as far as I can recall, the first time Star Trek and Doctor Who have joined forces in the world of video games - though the two long-running sci-fi series have nodded to each other multiple times over the years.

The latest season of Doctor Who included Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor making reference to visiting Star Trek, the latest of various references in each show to the other. Most notably, Matt Smith's Eleventh Doctor teamed up with the legendary Jean-Luc Picard in an eight-issue comic book series back in 2012, which saw the pair fighting a combined threat of the Cybermen and the Borg.

Behind the scenes, showrunner Russell T Davies has said he's attempted to get an actual TV crossover episode made where the Doctor visits the Enterprise - though, so far, it's yet to happen. Perhaps this could be used to gauge interest?