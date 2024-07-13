Star Citizen's free to play for a week

Star Citizen's Foundation Festival is now live, and anyone curious about the game can jump on and try it for free from 12-19th July.

Developer Cloud Imperium says the festival – described as "a civic program in-lore aimed at strengthening community spirit" – is introducing an expanded "new player experience" that's available for new and returning players, "as well as a Guide System to connect veteran pilots with newcomers to aid them on their space-faring journey".

During the Foundation Festival, Guided Session participants can earn bonus rewards each weekend with up to two sets of armour and weapons providing you participate in at least two weekend sessions.

"With the ‘verse abuzz with talk of the release later this year of the long-awaited Pyro system, an outlaw system teeming with wealth and dangers in equal measure, Foundation Festival event organisers are taking the opportunity to ensure all citizens are flight-ready and prepared for whatever comes their way," CI teases.

If you like what you see and fancy getting involved, three starter bundles are available at a discount "to make it easier than ever to get onboard". All three packs include a game download, bonus ship paint, extra in-game aUEC, and ship insurance.

Visit the official website for more details or to sign up.

Last week, Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games (CIG) was ordered to pay more than £27k to a disabled former employee who brought a discrimination claim against the company.

We recently reported that Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games had suffered layoffs amid unrest due to relocation and accusations of a "highly toxic company". That hasn't stopped it from massing an astonishing $700m in crowdfunding, though.