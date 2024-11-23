Star Citizen is running another free play event which features a tutorial for "new and returning players"
Star Citizen's annual Intergalactic Aerospace Expo event is now live, and as part of the celebrations, Star Citizen is free to play from now until 5th December, complete with a new IAE Academy system designed to provide "a tutorial for new and returning players".
Developer Cloud Imperium says the event "presents a perfect opportunity to test out new ships, refresh on the basics of survival in space, and prepare to boldly explore a new frontier".
"Once players have completed the new player experience in their utilitarian Drake Cutter loaner ship they can rent any of the available ships to take on a series of missions including a bounty hunt, cargo hauling, mining, and visiting the IAE show floor themselves, to earn in-game UEC, IAE clothing, and an armour and weapon kit to jump-start their new life in space," the team added.
New ships include the Terrapin Medic - "a welcome sight to any injured explorer or soldier" - whilst the F7C Mk II line expands with the F7C-R and the F7C-S, known as the "Ghost". CIG says "there’s never been a better time to fly in Star Citizen".
Star Citizen has raised an astonishing $700m in crowdfunding. Cloud Imperium recently shared an extended gameplay reveal of its upcoming Star Citizen spin-off, Squadron 42, which will release in 2026.