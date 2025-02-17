Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl's second major patch adds 1700 improvements and fixes

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl's next "major patch" is here, introducing "1700 improvements and fixes to all aspects of the game: balance, locations, quests, blockers, crashes, performance, more A-Life 2.0 fixes, you name it".

The team thanked players for reporting their issues - "this work wouldn't have been possible without your feedback and comments on your personal experience with the Zone" - before detailing the fixes on Steam.

It follows a previous major patch from developer GSC Game World, which addressed over 1800 issues back in December.

Audio, cutscenes and VO have been improved with almost 100 fixes, "each aimed to enhance your game experience". There have also been over 450+ improvements made to Stalker 2's regions and locations, 120+ to player guidance and settings, 30+ to interactable objects and zone experience, and 130 buffs to side missions and encounters.

A whopping 300 adjustments have been made to main story quests, too, including issues with a boss fight and disappearing NPCs.

50+ bugs have been squished in your player gear and state, and over 100 when it comes to optimisation and crashing.

You can also expect to see improved AI, better NPC shooting accuracy, boosted stealth, and improved mutant behaviour in combat.

"Thanks for staying with the Zone! As always, we will continue to listen to your feedback and comments, and share game updates as soon as possible," the team concluded. "If you spot an 'anomaly' that is not supposed to be in the game, please report it to our colleagues in Tech Support Hub. That will help us investigate potential issues faster."

At its launch in November, Stalker 2 was criticised for its performance issues. However, in an interview with Eurogamer, GSC Game World's CEO Ievgen Grygorovych said delaying the game was not an option.

"You're so tired that you would just die if you say let's run an additional marathon," Grygorovych said at the time. "We didn't have a chance to say let's do it more. We just had a chance of 'let's do until this moment - the release date - as much as we can'."