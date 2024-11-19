Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a survival horror first-person shooter from GSC Game World set in the post-apocalyptic environment of the exclusion zone at Chornobyl.

There's not long to wait now until you can get your hands on Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl and test your own survival skills, however the release times do vary by region so it's worth knowing which specific time you can start playing - and that's where we come in.

Without further ado, here are all the Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl release times.

Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl release times

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl releases on Wednesday 20th November at 4pm GMT for all platforms, however some regions will need to wait until the following day to get their hands on this game. You can find out what time and date you can start playing in your region below:

Wednesday 20th November:

New York - 11am (EST)

Seattle - 8am (PST)

Sao Paulo - 1pm (BRT)

London - 4pm (GMT)

Prague - 5pm (CET)

Kyiv - 6pm (EET)

Thursday 21st November

Beijing - 12am (CST)

Tokyo - 1am (JST)

Sydney - 3am (AEDT)

Auckland - 5am (NZDT)

Image credit: GSC Game World

That's it for now - prepare yourself to explore the exlusion zone in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl.