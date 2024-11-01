Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl PC specs are here

Developer GSC Game World has detailed the PC requirements for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

As shared on Steam, the system requirements for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl are:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10, Windows 11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Storage: 150 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10, Windows 11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB

Storage: 150 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is set to launch later this month, on 20th November, when it'll be available on Xbox Series X/S, PC (via Steam, GOG, Epic, and GSC's website), and Game Pass.

The studio recently released a documentary all about developing Stalker 2 during a particularly difficult time for GSC. The documentary - War Game: The Making of Stalker 2 - touches on the developer's history and details what it has been like to work on the forthcoming sequel during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Since 2022, GSC has delayed Stalker 2 several times and relocated staff to safely finish the project elsewhere, while others have joined Ukraine's armed forces, and dealt with Russian hackers who leaked test builds.

For more on Stalker 2, you can check out a 35-minute deep dive into the post-apocalyptic horror shooter sequel, showcasing a mission across its bleak, beautiful open-world, here.