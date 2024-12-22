Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl dev is working on a "next-gen patch" for Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy

As Stalker 2 developer GSC Game World marks the close of 2024 with patch 1.1, the studio confirmed it is also working on a next-gen patch for the console version of Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy.

Although only able to commit to a fairly broad "next year", the team said, "we know you've asked us to update the PC versions of the original Stalker games, and we also plan to do that".

"Keep an eye on our social media so you don't miss the exact dates," the studio teased.

In an end-of-year message, GSC said: "Yesterday, a major patch 1.1 for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl was released. All the time between the release and the Christmas holidays has been dedicated to improving your experience with our game. We hope that many of you will find the time to start, continue, or finish Stalker 2 during the holidays."

The еnd of the year message from the GSC Game World team about plans for 2025. pic.twitter.com/vxzNWXIocc — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) December 20, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

GSC said that it will continue to update Stalker 2 in the upcoming year, and will "be ready to share the content roadmap for the game at the beginning of 2025".

"The next-gen patch for the console versions of Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy will be released next year," GSC added. "We know you've asked us to update the PC versions of the original Stalker games, and we also plan to do that.

"The amount of support you've shown us since the game's launch still amazes us. Your support is truly a miracle of the Zone. We will see you next year!"

At its launch in November, Stalker 2 was criticised for its performance issues. However, in an interview with Eurogamer, GSC Game World's CEO Ievgen Grygorovych said delaying the game was not an option.

"You're so tired that you would just die if you say let's run an additional marathon," Grygorovych said at the time. "We didn't have a chance to say let's do it more. We just had a chance of 'let's do until this moment - the release date - as much as we can'."

Earlier this week, GSC Game World released the first major patch for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which addressed over 1800 issues.