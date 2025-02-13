Square Enix shuts down another Final Fantasy mobile game

Square Enix has shut down the iOS version of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles due to an ongoing bug.

Players had reported they were unable to access additional content purchased for the iOS game, which the publisher has stated was due to changes made to the in-app purchases model.

"Further investigation revealed that we are unable to completely fix the bug and implement the new changes, making it unlikely to resume service for the game," a notice from Square Enix reads. "Thus, we must regretfully announce that we will end support for the iOS version of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles."

Players who made in-app purchases in January 2024 or later will be able to request a refund via Apple Support.

The game is no longer available to download. Though free-to-play, it included in-app purchases for the full version of the game ($24.99) and individual DLCs.

Crystal Chronicles was first released for the GameCube in 2003, but sales suffered due to the need for a complex Game Boy Advance setup to fully enjoy. The game was then remastered for Switch, PS4, Android and iOS in 2020.

Square Enix has confirmed the other versions of the game remain unaffected.

The news follows other mobile games shut down by Square Enix in the past couple of years, including Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius, Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia, and Final Fantasy 7 battle royale The First Soldier.

These were all shut down due to declining player numbers. While Crystal Chronicles has suffered from this purchase bug, Square Enix clearly did not deem it worthy of fully fixing, perhaps due to similarly low player numbers.

In its latest financial report, Square Enix revealed net sales of its mobile games had plummeted by over 32 percent, owing to the closure of these games.

However, profits from mobile games remain higher than its HD games (console and PC), and are further dwarfed by MMO profits.

That's a key reason the company is developing a mobile version of Final Fantasy 14, though it's set to be free-to-play and won't include gacha mechanics.