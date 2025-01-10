Square Enix shares new policy to protect employees from fan harassment

Square Enix has shared a new Group Customer Harassment Policy to protect its workers from toxic fan behaviour.

The policy states there are instances where "certain customers take actions... that constitute 'customer harassment'" of employees, be that through violence, defamation, intimidation or other means.

"Such actions do not only prevent our employees and partners from engaging in their work with a sense of security but also causes disruptions to other customers," the policy reads. "Square Enix will not tolerate harassment and will take action as necessary."

Alongside a definition of what it deems to be harassment, the company said it reserves the right to cease providing support services or products, and to protect employees through legal action or criminal proceedings.

The policy does not specify examples of this harassment, though it's clearly been put in place as the result of such behaviour.

In particular, the Final Fantasy 7 fandom is notorious for divided opinions on Aerith and Tifa and their relationships with Cloud.

"I say this with love: FF7 shippers need to touch noses," said Aerith voice actor Briana White back in December. "We're all the same family in loving these characters so relax."

When my sibling & I would fight as kids, my mom would tell us to touch noses until we inevitably started giggling and got over it. I say this with love: FF7 shippers need to touch noses. We're all the same family in loving these characters so relax 💕 — Briana White (@ItsBrianaWhite) December 19, 2024

Last January, Cloud voice actor Cody Christian said shippers "ruin great story development" with overt sexualisation.

Meanwhile, Final Fantasy 14 producer and director Naoki Yoshida has addressed abuse against the game's developers on multiple occasions.

Back in January 2022, Yoshida addressed abuse aimed at developers. "I mean, I can take it, even though it doesn't make it less bad, but staff members will feel really down after getting those words when they gave their absolute best into trying to create something where everyone can enjoy, and this may end up making them no longer create things that are fun from there on," he said.

Then last year, following the release of latest expansion Dawntrail, he commented on transphobic abuse sent to Wuk Lamat voice actor Sena Bryer.

"I'm afraid one of our staff members received very negative comments and it almost felt like a personal attack, which breaks my heart, because she worked really hard and these criticisms were not constructive at all," said Yoshida. "It doesn't do anything except make the staff lose motivation, and in the end that could potentially damage the quality of our game and take away from what makes this game so interesting. So if there are any sort of criticisms, bring it to me, because I'm the one approving this material. I wanted to reiterate that, please refrain from personal attacks against our staff."

While Square Enix should be commended for protecting its staff, it's sad that fan behaviour makes such a policy necessary.