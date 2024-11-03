Square Enix fans can expect its games to "release simultaneously on each platform more and more"

Square Enix is looking to boost the availability and accessibility of its games by ensuring future releases are "released simultaneously" on different platforms.

Talking to 4Gamer, Final Fantasy 14 producer and director Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida revealed Square Enix was looking to shift away from platform exclusivity, revealing that fans can expect "Square Enix titles will be released simultaneously on each platform more and more".

"Of course, we want you to play it a lot on other platforms as well," he said, talking about the upcoming release of. Fantasian Neo Dimension. "This time, we will also release the Xbox Series X|S version at the same time.

"In the future, Square Enix titles will be released simultaneously on each platform more and more, but since this is close to the first release, we would like Xbox users to play it as well."

Yoshida also teased that he would like a re-release of Vagrant Story and Final Fantasy Tactics, and "joked around with Hironobu Sakaguchi about the possibility of a new Parasite Eve game".

ICYMI, Final Fantasy 14's Crossroads patch - the first major update for the MMO following the release of Dawntrail - has a confirmed release date: Tuesday, 12th November.

This update will add a number of new bits and pieces, including the Yuweyawata Field Station dungeon, Chaotic Alliance Raids, and more role quests. "Players who have completed all Dawntrail role quests or all Wachumeqimeqi quests will be able to enjoy a finale to wrap-up their respective stories," the Final Fantasy team explained.