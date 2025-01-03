SpongeBob Tower Defense codes give you free goodies such as extra Krabby Patties, Gems and EXP boosts that will come in handy as you take on waves of enemies trying to invade Bikini Bottom.

From Spongebob to Squidward, you can play as and fight alongside some of the most memorable characters in Bikini Bottom (including handsome Squidward!). However, every fight could use resources and that's where codes come in handy - they give you rewards for simply typing them into a box to redeem them!

On that note, here are all the SpongeBob Tower Defense codes for January 2025, plus how to redeem the codes.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

SpongeBob Tower Defense codes January 2025

Here are all of the working SpongeBob Tower Defense codes for January 2025:

BoostJuice - 10 Aged Patties, x2 double EXP, double Gems

Image credit: Krabby Krew

Expired SpongeBob Tower Defense codes

Here are all of the expired SpongeBob Tower Defense codes:

NowThisIsOP

OneUp

100KGoofyGoobers

GemsOnGems

25KHooray

SandysDojo

Image credit: Krabby Krew

How to redeem SpongeBob Tower Defense codes

To redeem codes in SpongeBob Tower Defense you need to enter your main menu and select the 'Codes' option from the small icons on the left side of the screen. The codes option is marked by a clam icon.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Krabby Krew

Then, type your desired code into the text box that appears in the middle of the screen and press 'Redeem'. If your code is active then the rewards for it will be listed above the text box, if it's expired then the code will appear as 'Invalid'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Krabby Krew

Looking for more codes for your Roblox adventures? Check out our pages listing Arm Wrestle Simulator codes, Fruit Battlegrounds codes and Anime Last Stand codes.