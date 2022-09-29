Spongebob, Narcos and another show adaptation to join Netflix's game library

Spongebob, Narcos and another show adaptation to join Netflix's game libraryDon't get krusty about this.
Publisher Tilting Point has announced it is bringing three new games to Netflix's game library.
Tilting Point specialises in mobile free-to-play games. Some of its most recently published games include Warhammer: Chaos and Request, Narcos: Idle Cartel, and SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off.
The publisher has now partnered with Netflix to release three games on the platform, with SpongeBob: Get Cooking already available to download and play now.
Another Narcos game called Cartel Wars Unlimited will be released soon, and a different "beloved Netflix show adaptation" has been teased.
Experience #SpongeBob: Get Cooking! now on @netflix, unlocked and ad free! Coming soon, Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited, plus another beloved Netflix show adaptation!— Tilting Point (@TiltingPoint) September 28, 2022
PLAY: https://t.co/5yyw6NkLYe#netflix #spongebob #narcos #TiltingPoint #raiseyourgamehttps://t.co/s3sNPc6v5r
The games join Netflix's expanding library, which recently added Desta: The Memories Between as a Netflix exclusive before release on console and PC.
Netflix recently announced its own in-house game studio which will focus on original games.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.