Split Fiction shines light on Side Stories, optional adventures where you can water ski behind a train, and more

It Takes Two and Brothers developer Hazelight has given us a fresh peek at the studio's next co-op game, Split Fiction, including a look at its Side Stories.

First revealed during the The Game Awards last year, today's trailer now pops some off its focus on these "optional one-off adventures", which are nestled within the different levels of Split Fiction's main story.

This optional content is accessed via portals which Mio and Zoe can hop through, and includes moments where you can surf through a desert on the back of a giant sandfish or water ski behind a train. You know, as you do. In the words of studio founder Josef Fares, "this is side content you don't want to miss". You can check out the latest Split Fiction trailer below.

Split Fiction | Official Co-op Gameplay Trailer Here's another look at Split Fiction, the upcoming coop game from the studio that bought us It Takes Two. Watch on YouTube

"Side Stories are anomalies that occur as a consequence of Mio and Zoe being stuck in the same simulation," Hazelight furthered in a blog post. "These portals are attempts by the simulation to steal unfinished stories and ideas that Mio and Zoe wrote when they were younger, leading to some truly weird, wonderful, and chaotic situations.

"As these stories have been deeply influenced by our authors' pasts, they will experience long since forgotten ideas and secrets about themselves. Once a Side Story has been completed, our characters return back through the portal to the main level where they first entered the encounter, filled with even greater determination to escape from Rader’s machine with their memories and stories intact… so, going back to our original question, are you up to the challenge?"

"Other Side Stories will have you become pigs and finding out exactly how sausages are made." | Image credit: Hazelight

Split Fiction was first teased by Hazelight in 2024, with a mysterious image showing a stack of papers and a collection of post-it notes. Josef Fares the teased the game was "a BRAND NEW IP called S*** ******N", which as we all now know is Split Fiction (alas, not Sexy Bassoon).

Split Fiction is set to arrive on 6th March, across PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.