Splash Damage cancels Transformers: Reactivate, says roles "at risk of redundancy"

Splash Damage has announced it's cancelling the development of Transformers: Reactivate, and that it'll be "scaling down" the studio as result, leaving roles "at risk of redundancy".

Transformers: Reactivate was unveiled for PC and consoles at The Game Awards back in 2022, promising online action for one to four players featuring some of the franchise's most iconic characters. However, little has been heard about the game since its reveal two years ago, and now Splash Damage has confirmed development has ceased.

"Today, we have some very difficult news to share," the company wrote in a statement on social media. "The decision has been made to end development of Transformers: Reactivate. This means we will be scaling down to refocus our efforts on other projects. Unfortunately, despite every effort, a number of roles across the studio are now potentially at risk of redundancy."

"This decision did not come lightly, and it is a difficult time for the studio and our people. We want to take a moment to thank the team who worked on Transformers for their dedication and passion." Splash Damage, which is based in the UK, did not specify the reason for the game's cancellation, nor did it reveal how many jobs are at risk following today's news.

"Hasbro was an incredible and supportive partner throughout," it continued, "and we hope to work with them again. To the many fans, your excitement and support helped keep us going."

"While not being able to see the game through to release is painful, having to say goodbye to friends and colleagues hurts even more. We're now focused on doing everything we can to support them through this tough period, just as we are committed to caring for those who will stay with us as we build a stronger Splash Damage for the future."

"Thank you for your compassion and understanding."