Spiritfarer studio's 33-player co-op roguelike 33 Immortals has been delayed into next year

33 Immortals - the 33-player co-op action roguelike from Spiritfarer studio Thunder Lotus - has been delayed into next year, as it "needs a little bit more time in the oven before it's ready".

Thunder Lotus unveiled 33 Immortals last June, promising a game in which players, taking on the role of damned souls, must co-operative to defeat hordes of monsters and massive bosses in order to rebel against God's final judgment and fight for their eternal lives.

33 Immortals was originally due to launch into early access sometime this year, but Thunder Lotus has now pushed its release into 2025, as it revealed on social media. "The game needs a little bit more time the oven before it's ready," the studio wrote. "We're making great progress, but this year has really flown by! We still want to iron out a few unexpected challenges with stability and address the valuable feedback we've received from you during testing."

"Though we don't have a set date for 2025 just yet," Thunder Lotus continued, "we're excited to announce that another playable opportunity is coming soon on both Epic and Xbox. Stay tuned for more details, we think you'll love what's coming next."

33 Immortals will make its early access debut on Xbox, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store, with Thunder Lotus having elected to eschew Steam at launch. Whether the studio can pull off its ambitious concept remains to be seen, but signs are promising: its previous titles - Spiritfarer, Jotun, and Sundered - have ranged from great to geniunely special.