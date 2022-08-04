If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Spider-Man Remastered will be playable on Steam Deck

In a parker near you.
Spider-Man Remastered, the PC release of Sony's PS5 game, will be playable on the Steam Deck.

Insomniac confirmed the news in a tweet, noting the game is Steam Deck verified.

It means you can swing through New York City on the go... in actual New York City if you want.

Watch on YouTube
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - PC features trailer.

Bend Studio - whose game Days Gone is also playable on the handheld - replied to the tweet with "welcome to the club".

If you've already pre-purchased Spider-Man Remastered on Steam, be aware that the price has recently been amended so you'll need to cancel and pre-purchase again at the lower price.

This only affects customers in the UK, Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, and Switzerland.

The game is set for release on 12th August and brings a wealth of visual options. The PC requirements have also been revealed.

