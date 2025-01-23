Spider-Man developer won't say if Wolverine launches in 2025, but acknowledges "pent up excitement" for release date

Wolverine is going to be Insomniac's next big game, but despite the project being announced several years ago, the studio is still keeping a release date under wraps.

Wolverine was first teased back in 2021, during a PlayStation Showcase. At this time, the studio stated the game was still "very early in development". It also still had its Marvel's Spider-Man sequel in the works at this point, with that project ultimately releasing in 2023.

But, with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 now out in the wild, and Insomniac previously stating it had "no additional story content planned" for its web-slinging sequel, many had hoped to hear more about Wolverine. However, the studio isn't quite ready to share too much about its upcoming project just yet, although it appreciates there is plenty of "pent up excitement" around it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings The Death of Console Exclusives Is Inevitable and I Don't Know How I Feel About It. Watch on YouTube

Our latest morsel on the game comes gollowing Insomniac co-founder Ted Price's retirement announcement yesterday. The Wolverine studio now has three new co-heads - Chad Dezern, Ryan Schneider, and Jen Huang - and the trio sat down to chat with Variety about what this means for Insomniac, and naturally the topic of Wolverine came up.

The studio execs would not confirm or deny a 2025 release window when questioned, but did Dezern did say this:

"We've announced Wolverine, and we'd love to talk more about Wolverine, but we have to be like Logan today, and remain very stoic until it's time to pop the claws down the road. As much as we're as much as we have pent up excitement, we got to hold on to it. So that's, that's about as much as we could say about our upcoming projects today."

Insomniac is playing its claws close to its chest.

Other than that brief teaser from 2021, any official word on Wolverine has been slimmer than slim.

In 2023, files were stolen from Insomniac Games by ransomware hackers. Following this attack, people began playing - and uploading footage - of an incomplete early development build of Wolverine, which was found within the stolen files.

Then, in October of last year, it was revealed the game's creative director had moved across to Xbox, and joined the team working on the Perfect Dark reboot, meaning Wolverine would now be led by Marcus Smith. Meanwhile, Mike Daly became Wolverine's game director, while the game's previously announced game director Camerson Christain would remain with Insomniac, but in a different role.

At one point, there were rumours Wolverine could release in 2024, which clearly did not happen. More recently, there was word of a 2025 release, which of course could still happen, so stay tuned.