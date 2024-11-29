Space Marine 2 hits 5m players as it prepares for next month's Update 5.0

To celebrate Space Marine 2 hitting five million players, Saber Interactive has confirmed update 5.0 is on the way, bringing the Dark Angels Chapter Pack and another Operation: Obelisk.

The Dark Angels Chapter Pack includes the heraldry items of the Second Foundings and Successor Chapters of the Dark Angels: the Angels of Absolution, the Angels of Redemption, the Angels of Vengeance, the Unnamed, the Blades of Vengeance, the Cowled Wardens, the Bringers of Judgement and the Angels of Defiance.

You'll also secure three new weapons: the Auto Bolt rifle, the Plasma pistol, and the Power sword. The Bulwark class will additionally get a Dark Angels Storm Shield.

There are also 15 colour lenses coming to the customisation menu, along with Frame Generation DLSS, and FSR 3 support.

As for the new Obelisk Operation?

"You'll be sent to Demerium and your mission is to rotate a replica of the obelisk to disrupt the flow of energy protecting the Aurora device. This operation takes place in parallel to the final events of the campaign," the developer teased.

"To reach the console control of the obelisk, you'll have to make it through a tomb plunged into darkness. To make your progression even tougher, the Chaos forces see a new addition to their roster: the Tzaangor Enlightened, a new Majoris enemy! They will now appear in every PvE Operation with Chaos."

There's currently no firm release date for the update, but expect it in "the first half of December".

Last week, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 developer Saber Interactive announced it was banning mods from public online sessions, blaming them for a "non-negligible" amount of server instability seen by players - even those who don't have mods installed.

"We've seen incredible community engagement since launch, and we've noticed that some players have started to create and share mods for Space Marine 2," game director Dmitriy Grigorenko wrote in a message to the community shared on Steam. "Mods are great, and they will no doubt contribute to this game's longevity."