South of Midnight documentary features Jar Jar Binks actor, details game's world, creatures and representation

We Happy Few developer Compulsion Games has released a half hour documentary all about its upcoming game, South of Midnight.

South of Midnlight was first revealed in June last year, with an eye-catching and atmospheric stop motion trailer set in an alternate version of the American Deep South. Described as a "fantastical" and "macabre third-person action-adventure", South of Midnight will place players in the role of a young Weaver named Hazel. And it is Hazel that this newly-released documentary has been named after.

Weaving Hazel's Journey: A South of Midnight Documentary debuted today, and offers a fresh look at gameplay, as well as interviews with the cast and crew, who share more on behind-the-scenes processes and the game's inspiration.

Speaking in the documentary, creative director David Sears reflected on his own childhood, and his sense of exploration and discovery. His imagination led him to start creating his own adventure stories, as he made his way through the world around him. These stories often featured fantastical creatures and monsters.

It is this sense of adventure and discovery that Sears wants players to feel with South of Midnight. "The genesis of [South of] Midnight was my desire to create a love letter to the South," Sears said. As such, the creatures that Hazel will meet in South of Midnight have been inspired by folktales and urban legends from the South.

"Every region [in South of Midnight] has a distinctive creature, and they rule entirely," the developer said. "Each kingdom is structured so that you understand 'how did a creature become a monster'."

Meanwhile, the landscapes are also inspired by real places found within the American Deep South such as New Orleans, with art director Whitney Clayton saying these locations are almost characters themselves.

As well as Sears, Ahmed Best - best known for playing Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars - also features in South of Midnight's documentary. Best serves as the game's performance and voice director. He and the cast note how important representation is in games like South of Midnight. "When I think about how many games are set in the South with a strong Black female lead, I don't recall that many," said Hazel actress Adriyan Rae. "That in itself shows how important this is."

"I think it's really cool that a little Black girl could cosplay Hazel with the hair that is growing out of her head," added writer Zaire Lanier. "It is nice to see yourself reflected in a piece of media, and not in a way that feels sterotypical or inauthentic."

You can check out the full documentary for yourself below.

Weaving Hazel's Journey: A South of Midnight Documentary. Watch on YouTube

In addition to this South of Midnight documentary, the developer has also announced a special 'The Art & Music of South of Midnight' box set, which features an art book, vinyl soundtrack, comic book, fridge magnet and more.

Those interested can pre-order the box set from Cook and Becker starting today.

Image credit: Compulsion Games

South of Midnight is set to make its debut in 2025, across Xbox Series X/S and PC. It will also be available day one with Game Pass.