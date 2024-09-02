Soulslike Enotria: The Last Song delayed indefinitely on Xbox as dev says it's being ignored by Microsoft

Enotria: The Last Song, the "summer Soulslike" from Italian indie developer Jyamma Games, has been delayed indefinitely on Xbox - just weeks before its planned 19th September release - with the studio claiming Microsoft has "decided to ignore us" as it attempts to navigate certification.

Enotria - a third-person action-adventure set in a sun-lit world inspired by Italian folklore - has had an erratic relationship with Microsoft's platform so far. Back in March, Jyamma revealed it would no longer be launching Enotria on Xbox at the same time as other platforms, so it could focus its efforts on creating a "superior experience for PC and PS5 players".

However, two months later, it announced a revised release date - shifting the game's launch from August to September - with an Xbox version suddenly back on the cards. But Jyamma is now slamming the brakes on once more, delaying Enotria: The Last Song indefinitely on Xbox as a result of what it initially only referred to as "challenges".

As spotted by Windows Central, though, Jyamma CEO Jacky Greco later went into additional detail on Discord. Following a community manager's statement dismissing speculation the studio had been "paid by Sony", Greco shared his own frustrations relating to the delay. "You can ask Xbox why they haven't answered us for two months," he wrote. "Obviously they don't care about Enotria and they don't care about you... We've Xbox Series X/S version ready, but we can't proceed with submission and release, I spent a lot of money for porting and they decided to ignore us."

A similar statement also appeared on Enotria's X/Twitter feed. After a fan inquired about the "main challenge" holding up release, Jyamma wrote, "Communication with Xbox. The game works fine on Series S and X but we cannot go through the submission process and they can take even two months to reply to us."

Greco later shared a little more on the issue the studio had enountered, explaining it was unable to open Enotria's Xbox store page and submit the game - something Microsoft's support teams reportedly initially took responsibility for, before further communications were ignored. "We really want to release the game on Xbox ASAP," Jyamma added elsewhere, "but with lack of communication on their side it is a hard task indeed."

The suggestion seems to be things might be resolved pretty quickly if Jyamma could get a response from Microsoft, but in the meantime, Enotria: The Last Song will only be available for PlayStation 5 and PC when it launches on 19th September.