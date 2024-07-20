Soulframe will "open up to a lot more players this autumn", says Digital Extremes

Warframe developer Digital Extremes has given us another peek at its upcoming free-to-play fantasy action-MMORPG, Soulframe.

Back in July 2022, Digital Extremes unveiled its first new property since Warframe's release back in 2013. Besides a 30-minute gameplay teaser this time last year, though, we've seen very little else, but today DE has given us a closer look during the TennoCon 2024 fan convention this weekend.

You can check it out towards the beginning of today's mammoth livestream:

Soulframe's development team took "centre stage for its inaugural Soulframe devstream". As well as meeting the team, we learned much more about the game's development, saw a little concept art, and learned how it listens to its community, as well as how its Soulframe Preludes have impacted development.

The gameplay shared showed how the physical attributes you choose for a mother impact how your character looks – which gives us a peek at the cinematic prologue – and then we're propelled forward to a point where we "get the next ancestor" and see our character in action with a little hand-to-hand combat.

While we still don't yet have a release date, creative director Geoff Crookes says the team hopes "to open this up to a lot more players this [autumn] (Q3)".

Soulframe will be Digital Extremes' first new game in over five years, following on from 2017's short-lived team-based FPS The Amazing Eternals.