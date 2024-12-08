Soulframe dev hears your feedback about combat and social features

Warframe developer Digital Extremes has given us another peek at its upcoming free-to-play fantasy action-MMORPG, Soulframe.

In a new developer stream, Digital Extremes offered an update on the pre-alpha - known as Preludes - both at it currently stands, as well as "a glimpse at Preludes to come".

Creative director Geoff Crookes also reflected on how important community feedback was to development, saying "feedback from the community will always remain our north star".

"Ever since we started letting players get their hands on Soulframe earlier this year in our pre-alpha playtests, things have ramped up in the best way possible," Crookes said. "We've always had a greater vision for what we aspire Soulframe to be, but feedback from the community will always remain our north star.

"That community feedback paves a tailored roadmap on changes to make and focus on in our current Pre-Alpha around nearly every aspect of the game as we ramp things up for full public access," Crookes added. "We hear the feedback around combat and lack of social features, which is why you've seen those elements become major focuses for us as we add new things like social hubs."

For more, you can check out the teaser above, which shows off the player social hub and some new quests, as well as introduce some new NPCs (thanks, PC Gamer).

"Even as Ode'n shadow spreads across Alca, the future of Soulframe: Preludes is bright, Envoys! Enjoy a preview of what's to come to Preludes in 2025," DE teases in the description.

Back in July 2022, Digital Extremes unveiled its first new property since Warframe's release back in 2013. Besides a 30-minute gameplay teaser this time last year, though, we've seen very little else. Back in July, however, at TennoCon 2024, we finally got our first extended look at it.

Soulframe will be Digital Extremes' first new game in over five years, following on from 2017's short-lived team-based FPS The Amazing Eternals.