Soul Strike codes for September 2024

Soul Strike is a mobile idle RPG where you’ll summon for new allies, relics, and skills, build the team of your dreams, and then sit back and watch them fight off powerful enemies and collect rare items. Along the way, you’ll also complete sets of missions and level up your account.

There are quite a few different items you’ll need to stock up on in Soul Strike if you want to make it past harder stages (and bosses). Luckily, if you’re short on any resources, you can use Soul Strike codes to stock up on things like Ether, Summon Tickets, and Dimension Crystals. The game’s developers usually share these codes on Twitter/X alongside in-game events, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Soul Strike code right here so you can get back to the idle grind.

All working Soul Strike codes

THANKU30K : 30,000 Ether

: 30,000 Ether MAXLEVELNEWBIE : 100 Ally Summon Tickets, 100 Relic Summon Tickets, 100 Skill Summon Tickets

: 100 Ally Summon Tickets, 100 Relic Summon Tickets, 100 Skill Summon Tickets SOCOOLLIKE: 10,000 Ether, 20 Dimension Crystals

All expired Soul Strike codes

DRESSUP650

WELCOME31

CONGRATS59

MASTERS29

ENJOYSS17

HAPPY2CU9

CELEBR8T4

GET1GIFT3

HAVEGDAY7

DRESSUP18

HAPPYFRI5

AFKTODAY7

WEEKEND71

HAPPYMON3

SS2NIGHT5

THXS2ALL6

THX12KFSS

GR8T15KSS

SS2000024

MASTERS89

SAYHELLO1

TOSPRING1

HAVEGDAY2

CONGRATS7

LUVSPRING

DRESSUP87

WEEKEND30

THX2ALL71

LASK0401

100FESTA

HAPPY55DAY

100FESTA2

SWCOLLABV500

SWCOLLABI700

WELCOME25

SWCOLLABD100

SUMMERSTRIKE

HALFANNIV05

SKILL100

How do I redeem codes in Soul Strike on Android?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Soul Strike? Here’s what you’ll need to do if you’re on Android:

Launch Soul Strike. Click the 'Menu' button in the top right corner of the screen. Click the 'Settings' button. Click the 'Account' tab of the menu that pops up. Click the 'Proceed' button next to Redeem Coupon. Enter your CS code (also found in the Account tab) and your code and hit 'Use Coupon'.

How do I redeem codes in Soul Strike on iOS?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Soul Strike? Here’s what you’ll need to do if you’re on iOS:

Launch Soul Strike. Click the 'Menu' button in the top right corner of the screen. Image credit: Com2uS/Eurogamer Click the 'Notice' button. Image credit: Com2uS/Eurogamer Click the 'Event' tab of the menu that pops up. Scroll down to the bottom of the menu and click on the Coupon banner. Image credit: Com2uS/Eurogamer Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit 'Enter'.

