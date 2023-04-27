Sorry, Armored Core 6 won't include a poison swamp

FromSoftware president and Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki loves a poison swamp.

They're everywhere in the Soulsborne games: loved by Miyazaki and hated by players. We even rated them all.

But I'm afraid to tell you, swamp fans, that the studio's forthcoming mech battle game Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will not have a poison swamp - or equivalent - area.

Armored Core 6 gameplay trailer

In a recent hands-off preview of the game, I spoke with game director Masaru Yamamura and other members of the FromSoftware team.

And it was confirmed that no, there is no such area in the game.

That's not necessarily a surprise. After all, not only is Miyazaki not working directly on this game (he's likely busy with Elden Ring's DLC), the world of Armored Core 6 is one of mechs battling on a post-apocalyptic planet scorched by flame. Nobody wants their mech getting swamp-foot.

Still, it's a sign that Armored Core 6 is very much separate from the Soulsborne games, even if it's been influenced by the company's game design philosophy.

For more on Armored Core 6, check out my preview of the game. It's set for release on 25th August across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and PC.