Soon you will be able to play your Xbox with a PS5-style controller

An Xbox controller based on the PlayStation 5's DualSense design has been announced by peripheral company Hyperkin.

The upcoming controller - which was announced at CES and is compatible with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC - is the company's new 'Competitor' wired gamepad. It features a PS5-style d-pad, symmetrical stick layout, Hall effect joysticks and triggers, and an Xbox button front and centre.

"If you prefer PS5's DualSense controller but want to play something on Xbox or PC, then this is probably going to be the controller for you," reads the official blurb alongside an accompanying trailer for the gamepad. You can check it out below, and no, before you ask like one commenter joked, this is not a parody video and no it is not April Fool's Day.

At the time of writing, Hyperkin hasn't shared pricing or a release date for its upcoming controller, so stay tuned.

This isn't the first time Hyperkin and Xbox have collaborated. The companies previously worked together on the resurrection of the original Xbox's Duke and Controller S gamepads for modern Xbox platforms.

Elsewhere in the news, earlier today Microsoft announced a revamp of its Rewards with Xbox scheme, which provides points that can be exchanged for store credit.