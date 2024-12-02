Sony's PlayStation 30th anniversary PS5 update turns your console retro for a limited time

Sony has rolled out a special limited-time console update for your PS5 which adds a suite of nostalgia-fuelled custom sounds and startup options.

In essence, it makes your PS5 look and sound more similar to Sony's greats of yesteryear: the PS1! the PS2! the PS3! the PS4! And no PS Vita.

Turn on your console now and, if updated, you'll be greated by the option to choose your favourite console generation. This adds a themed swirl to your PS5 desktop based around the look and feel of Sony's past consoles.

PlayStation 30th anniversary desktop - PS1 version | Image credit: Eurogamer / Sony

PlayStation 30th anniversary desktop - PS2 version | Image credit: Eurogamer / Sony

PlayStation 30th anniversary desktop - PS3 version. | Image credit: Eurogamer / Sony

PlayStation 30th anniversary desktop - PS4 version | Image credit: Eurogamer / Sony

PlayStation 30th anniversary desktop - 30th anniversary version. | Image credit: Eurogamer / Sony

Your console will also show the classic Sony Computer Entertainment logo, followed by a 30th Anniversary screen, on startup - with accompanying PS1 startup sound.

There's even a thank you message when shutting down or restarting your console, congratulating players for being part of Sony's journey.

You're welcome, Sony. | Image credit: Eurogamer / Sony

It's a lovely set of touches designed to celebrate PlayStation's 30th anniversary, which falls on 3rd December.

Earlier today, Sony released a special thank you video for fans featuring some of PlayStation's biggest and most memorable games from the past three decades. Here in the UK, Sony last week rethemed a tube carriage on the London Underground.

Stand by for Eurogamer's own 30th anniversary PlayStation coverage, beginning tomorrow on 3rd December.